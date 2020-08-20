MLB Postpones Marlins, Yankees Games Vs. Mets After Positive COVID-19 Tests

It looks like a few more Major League Baseball games must be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

This time two members of the New York Mets have tested positive for the virus.

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets game scheduled for Thursday night in Miami now is postponed, MLB announced.

Additionally, the first game of the Subway Series scheduled for Friday between the Mets and New York Yankees.

MLB makes it official: Mets-Marlins has been postponed tonight after two positive tests come back for the Mets organization. Friday's Yankees-Mets game has also been postponed. pic.twitter.com/O3YzZNM5fZ — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 20, 2020

The Marlins already have had game this season postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the team.

We’ll see if this is the last of postponements. But the league certainly has is work cut out in finding time to reschedule these games.