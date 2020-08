The Bucks look to tie the series with the Magic at 1-1 when Milwaukee and Orlando meet for Game 2 of the NBA playoffs Thursday night.

Milwaukee fell to Orlando 122-110 in Game 1 despite Giannis Antetokounmpo dropping a team-high 31 points.

Here’s how to watch Bucks-Magic online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN