The field is set for the GoBowling 235.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course was determined via tiered, random drawing. Kevin Harvick, currently atop the Cup standings after a weekend sweep in Michigan, nabbed the pole — as if he needed any help. Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the GoBowling 235.:

1st – Kevin Harvick

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – Martin Truex Jr.

4th – Kyle Busch

5th – Joey Logano

6th – Aric Almirola

7th – Chase Elliott

8th – Kurt Busch

9th – Matt DiBenedetto

10th – Austin Dillon

11th – Jimmie Johnson

12th – Clint Bowyer

13th – William Byron

14th – Ryan Newman

15th – Christopher Bell

16th – Matt Kenseth

17th – Brad Keselowski

18th – Tyler Reddick

19th – Bubba Wallace

20th – Erik Jones

21st – Chris Buescher

22nd – Ryan Preece

23rd – Ty Dillon

24th – Ryan Blaney

25th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26th – Cole Custer

27th – Alex Bowman

28th – John Hunter Nemechek

29th – Corey LaJoie

30th – Michael McDowell

31st – Daniel Suarez

32nd – J.J Yeley

33rd – Brennan Poole

34th – Reed Sorenson

35th – Quin Houff

36th – Timmy Hill

37th – Gray Gaulding

38th – Joey Gase

39th – Brendan Gaughan

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Daytona will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images