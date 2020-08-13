The field is set for the GoBowling 235.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course was determined via tiered, random drawing. Kevin Harvick, currently atop the Cup standings after a weekend sweep in Michigan, nabbed the pole — as if he needed any help. Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano will round out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the GoBowling 235.:
1st – Kevin Harvick
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – Martin Truex Jr.
4th – Kyle Busch
5th – Joey Logano
6th – Aric Almirola
7th – Chase Elliott
8th – Kurt Busch
9th – Matt DiBenedetto
10th – Austin Dillon
11th – Jimmie Johnson
12th – Clint Bowyer
13th – William Byron
14th – Ryan Newman
15th – Christopher Bell
16th – Matt Kenseth
17th – Brad Keselowski
18th – Tyler Reddick
19th – Bubba Wallace
20th – Erik Jones
21st – Chris Buescher
22nd – Ryan Preece
23rd – Ty Dillon
24th – Ryan Blaney
25th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
26th – Cole Custer
27th – Alex Bowman
28th – John Hunter Nemechek
29th – Corey LaJoie
30th – Michael McDowell
31st – Daniel Suarez
32nd – J.J Yeley
33rd – Brennan Poole
34th – Reed Sorenson
35th – Quin Houff
36th – Timmy Hill
37th – Gray Gaulding
38th – Joey Gase
39th – Brendan Gaughan
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Daytona will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.
