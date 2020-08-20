NCAA Rumors: College Basketball Considering Orlando Bubble For Tournaments

The success of the bubble environments being used by the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS has other sports leagues and organizations thinking along the same lines.

And as NCAA football conferences are deciding whether or not to cancel their seasons, college basketball reportedly is discussing ways to avoid the same fate this winter.

“Following the success of the NBA restart, Orlando has emerged as a prime location to play multiple early season college basketball tournaments in a bubble type setting,” Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported Wednesday.

“Many college basketball coaches and administrators believe that current non-conference schedules will dissolve due to COVID-19 and teams will look to play regionalized games in pods or bubbles to fulfill any hope of non-conference basketball before league play.”

Source: Many college basketball coaches and administrators believe that current non-conference schedules will dissolve due to COVID-19 and teams will look to play regionalized games in pods or bubbles to fulfill any hope of non-conference basketball before league play. https://t.co/rXXk7dt6Yj — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 19, 2020

Much of the concern comes from the potential of a second wave of the coronavirus sometime this fall that continues to threaten sports around the country.

Hopefully, the NCAA can put a safe plan into effect. We already missed out on one March Madness tournament this year, and missing a second would be devastating for both fans and the NCAA alike.