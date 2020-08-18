NESN Red Sox Broadcast Team Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr. Grand Slam

Fernando Tatis Jr. has flipped the baseball world on its head.

The young San Diego Padres shortstop had himself a night for the ages Monday by smashing two home runs, including a grand slam, and driving in seven runs in the Padres’ 14-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Tatis’ grand slam has divided the baseball community as he hit it with a 3-0 count and seven-run lead, leading some to say he broke an unwritten rule, while others praised the young star for a finishing off a great at-bat with a monster shot.

NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield gave their takes on the long ball on Tuesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live.”

