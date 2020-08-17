Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Raptors begin their NBA title defense Monday inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

The defending champions will face the Brooklyn Nets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Raptors earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets finished with the seventh seed.

Will the Nets give Toronto a series? We’ll begin to get answers Monday afternoon.

Here’s how to watch Nets-Raptors Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

