The Toronto Raptors begin their NBA title defense Monday inside the Walt Disney World bubble.
The defending champions will face the Brooklyn Nets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Raptors earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets finished with the seventh seed.
Will the Nets give Toronto a series? We’ll begin to get answers Monday afternoon.
Here’s how to watch Nets-Raptors Game 1 online and on TV:
When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
More Celtics: Kemba Walker “Ready To Roll” In 2020 NBA Playoffs
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images