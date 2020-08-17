We might have a series brewing inside the Edmonton bubble.
The Colorado Avalanche picked up victories in the first two games of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Arizona Coyotes. But the Yotes earned a 4-2 win Saturday in Game 3, setting the stage for Monday’s Game 4 north of the border.
Will Arizona even the series or will Colorado take a commanding 3-1 lead? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Avalanche-Coyotes Game 4 online and on TV:
When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network
Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images