NFL Rumors: League Considering Bubble-Like Environment For Playoffs?

Could the NFL be the next league to go into a bubble?

Well, maybe not. But it certainly is eyeing a bubble-like environment for the playoffs.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said “all things are on the table” at the moment, though the league is worried about the legality of the situation.

“We didn’t use the term ‘bubble,'” Vincent said Wednesday, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “but that ‘secure environment’ to make sure that there is no risk from the outside as teams start making that (playoff) drive. … We did tell Coach Payton that it was something that both (chief medical officer Allen) Sills and the teams would explore. These are things that we just have to be flexible on.”

Leagues like the NHL, NBA and WNBA already have proven the kind of success a bubble can have amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA, for instance, has had zero positive coronavirus tests in five straight weeks.