Celtics’ Brad Stevens Has Hilarious Reaction To Joel Embiid’s Flop In Game 2

Brad Stevens seemingly has had enough of Joel Embiid’s antics.

The Boston Celtics head coach was visibly flustered after the Philadelphia 76ers big man appeared to have flopped and thus draw a foul call in the first quarter.

Stevens expressed his thoughts on the play, prior to the Celtics earning a commanding Game 2 win in Orlando.

You can watch Stevens’ reaction here:

Brad Stevens is over all of the flopping. pic.twitter.com/F5PT4iLeZd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 20, 2020

Boston fans are right there with you, Coach.

The Celtics, possessing a 2-0 series lead, will return to the floor Friday for Game 3 against Philadelphia.

