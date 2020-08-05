The NFLPA has a new president, and he’s not messing around when it comes to COVID-19.

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, who was elected NFLPA president in March, has been vocal about his opinions on the novel coronavirus. And with a baby on the way with his wife, Anna, safety is of the utmost concern.

That’s why Tretter is an advocate for increased testing in the NFL as teams prepare for the upcoming season. Sure, he’s pleased with the health and safety protocols and guidelines put into place by the NFL so far, but that doesn’t mean he thinks there isn’t room for improvement.

In fact, Tretter believes the league should take things one step further when it comes to testing, urging the NFL to consider testing players and staff daily.

“Throughout this (season) there are going to be constant needs to evolve and change and make decisions that are best to keep the game moving forward,” Tretter said, per The Boston Globe’s Tom Withers. “We will continue to learn from our errors, other leagues’ errors and I think that’s something (daily testing) we need to look at and something we need to push.”

The NFL’s 2020 season is slated to begin Sept. 10.

