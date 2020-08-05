Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Martin Perez is taking the hill Wednesday.

The left-hander has made two appearances so far this season for the Boston Red Sox en route to a 1-1 record. Perez has tossed 10 2/3 innings pitched while notching seven strikeouts and allowing six earned runs to go along with six walks.

Perez looks to get the Sox back in the win column after Boston dropped each of its last four games.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images