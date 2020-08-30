Nuggets Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

With their backs against the wall, the Denver Nuggets rallied behind the outstanding effort of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic to force a Game 6 in their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Utah Jazz.

In order to stay alive, the Nuggets will have to do it one more time against the Jazz and Donovan Mitchell as they try to push the series to a Game 7.

The Jazz currently hold a 3-2 advantage in the series and can move on to the Western Conference semifinals with a win in Game 6.

Here’s how to watch Game 6 between the Nuggets and Jazz:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Online: FuboTV — free trial