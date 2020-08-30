CT Sun, Mystics Promote Census, Voter Registration With Shot-Clock Violations

The WNBA is just one of several leagues that have protested against racial injustice in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

But the Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics aren’t done making their voices heard just yet.

The two squads made a statement Sunday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. by committing a shot-clock violation each to begin all four quarters of the game. The goal was to raise awareness over completing the 2020 Census and promoting voter registration ahead of the November election, per Sunday’s broadcast.

Check it out:

The Sun went on to win 76-63.