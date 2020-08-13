Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady certainly got his fair share of verbal lashings during his 20 years with head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

And it seems that may not be changing all that much now that the 43-year-old quarterback is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted to already having “cussed out” Brady… Well, kind of.

“He did a little bit yesterday because he likes to throw the ball in walk-throughs and we don’t throw the ball in walk-throughs… but not very bad,” Arians responded when asked if he’s had any verbal comments for Brady, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

… Probably another way Belichick > Arians.

On a more serious note, though, Arians seems to be impressed with how Brady is going about his routine down in Tampa Bay.

“He’s the least of my worries right now,” Arians said, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. “He’s right where he needs to be.”

New England fans probably don’t agree, Bruce.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images