It’s early, but Cam Newton apparently is making a strong first impression at New England Patriots training camp.

The 31-year-old has been working out at Gillette Stadium ahead of the official start of camp. And, according to guard Joe Thuney, Newton has put his best foot forward in his first days as a Patriot.

“Yeah, he’s been great. A lot of great energy,” Thuney said Wednesday during a video conference with reporters. “Just works hard so far. It’s been great to meet him and everything, and looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jonathan Jones & Joe Thuney Live Press Conferences 8/5 https://t.co/2FqWtFermr — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2020

Thuney’s review hardly is surprising, as Newton always has been revered for his work ethic and commitment to his craft.

Whether the 2015 MVP still is capable of leading a franchise remains to be seen, however, as does whether he even will earn the starting job.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images