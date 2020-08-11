Playoff dreams for both the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings were shattered after Sunday’s slate of NBA seeding games with the Portland Trail Blazers defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, but the teams tip-off against each other Tuesday night.
The Pelicans (30-40) and Sacramento (29-41) sit 12th and 13th, respectively, in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.
Both both lineups will be limited, with players like Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and De’Aaron Fox all sitting out of Tuesday’s contest.
Here’s how to watch the Pelicans-Kings game:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 9:00 p.m ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
