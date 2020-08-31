How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Fared In Most Improved Player Voting

Neither Jayson Tatum nor Jaylen Brown were named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2019-20 season, but the Boston Celtics stars did receive some votes.

Tatum placed fourth, garnering three first-place votes, seven second-place votes and 21 third-place votes for 57 total points. Brown placed 12th with three third-place votes.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram won this season’s award, beating out Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, who placed second and third, respectively.

Here are the full results, via Boston.com:

Jayson Tatum finished fourth in Most Improved Player voting. Jaylen Brown also got three third-place votes. pic.twitter.com/jAQuOynME0 — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) August 31, 2020

Not too shabby.