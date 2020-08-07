Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xander Bogaerts is red-hot right now.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop started off the 2020 Major League Baseball somewhat slow at Fenway Park, but turned it on offensively on the squad’s road trip.

Over his last seven games played, Bogaerts hit an impressive .435 to go along with smacking three doubles, two home runs and driving in four runs.

For more on Bogey’s impressive road trip, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images