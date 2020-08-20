Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: J.D. Martinez Returns For First Game Of Series

The Red Sox look to make it two straight wins when Boston opens up a four-game set on the road against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Boston is coming off a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies — its first in nine games — and will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi.

As for the lineups, J.D. Martinez makes his return after missing Wednesday’s game. The designated hitter, who was removed from Tuesday’s contest with dehydration, will bat third.

Alex Verdugo continues to hit from the leadoff spot.

Here are the lineups for both teams: