NBA Rumors: Playoff Schedule Scenarios Updated With Possible Games For Monday

The rest of the NBA playoff slate is taking shape after the league postponed a number of matchups with Wednesday’s and Thursday’s originally scheduled games not being played.

The alterations to the schedule come after players led a strike, started by the Milwaukee Bucks, to bring greater attention to social injustices and police brutality in the wake of the Jordan Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

The NBA announced it would resume its playoff schedule Saturday, Aug. 29 continuing through Sunday, Aug. 30, and according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Monday’s game scenarios are laid out as well.

Much of the schedule is tentative, depending on how various series play out. Check it out below.