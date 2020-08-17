Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The real fun for the Patriots started Monday morning.

New England conducted its first padded practice of training camp, signaling the official return of football in Foxboro. The team live-streamed nearly a half hour of the session and made the footage available on its social media channels.

And, yes, the video contains shots of Cam Newton throwing passes for the Patriots.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s a welcome sight.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 at home against the Miami Dolphins. There will be no preseason games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images