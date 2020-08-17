The real fun for the Patriots started Monday morning.
New England conducted its first padded practice of training camp, signaling the official return of football in Foxboro. The team live-streamed nearly a half hour of the session and made the footage available on its social media channels.
And, yes, the video contains shots of Cam Newton throwing passes for the Patriots.
Take a look:
Yeah, that’s a welcome sight.
The Patriots are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 at home against the Miami Dolphins. There will be no preseason games.
More NFL: Cody Davis Looking To Become Patriots’ Latest Special Teams Standout
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images