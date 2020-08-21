Watch Padres Make MLB History With Fourth Grand Slam In As Many Games

Imagine if Fernando Tatis Jr. didn’t swing at that 3-0 pitch against the Texas Rangers?

Well because he did, he helped be part of Major League Baseball history.

Tatis ended up hitting a grand slam on that pitch Monday night against the Texas Rangers. Wil Myers followed with one of his own Tuesday. Then Manny Machado got in on the fun Wednesday.

And it was Eric Hosmer who put the Padres in the history books when he took an inside fastball out of Petco Park.

It was the first time a team ever has hit four grand slams in four straight games.