2020 NFL Preview: 20 Patriots Predictions For Year 1 Without Tom Brady

With the 2020 NFL season set to kick off this week, NESN.com New England Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox are here to bring you 20 Patriots predictions. Here’s how they see this season shaking out:

1. Bill Belichick wins NFL Coach of the Year. — D.K.

2. Cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions. — Z.C.

3. Left guard Joe Thuney earns his first Pro Bowl nod. — D.K.

4. Running back James White catches 80-plus passes. — Z.C.

5. The Patriots have three rookie starters by the end of the season. — D.K.

6. A quarterback other than Cam Newton — either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer — starts at least one game for the Patriots. — Z.C.

7. Sony Michel leads the Patriots in rushing. — D.K.

8. Top draft pick Kyle Dugger plays more than 60 percent of defensive snaps. — Z.C.

9. Chase Winovich registers double-digit sacks. — D.K.

10. Punter Jake Bailey makes the Pro Bowl. — Z.C.

11. Gunner Olszewski returns a punt for a touchdown. — D.K.

12. The Patriots add a veteran tackle via trade or free agency. — Z.C.

13. Rookie linebacker Josh Uche is a Day 1 starter. — D.K.

14. Adam Butler finishes second on the team behind Winovich in sacks. — Z.C.

15. The Patriots temporarily elevate a player from their practice squad in Week 1. — D.K.

16. Jakobi Meyers catches more passes than Damiere Byrd. — Z.C.

17. Rookie Devin Asiasi triples the production of the Patriots’ top tight end from 2019. — D.K.

18. The Patriots use at least two kickers over the course of the season. — Z.C.

19. New England still finishes with a top-10 defense in DVOA and points allowed despite its offseason losses. — D.K.

20. The Patriots win double-digit games for the 18th consecutive season, but the Buffalo Bills win the AFC East. — Z.C.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images