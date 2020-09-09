Jalen Ramsey Heaps High Praise On Stephon Gilmore In Instagram Comment

Jalen Ramsey believes Stephon Gilmore is a shoo-in for football’s highest individual honor.

Gilmore expressed his mindset toward the 2020 NFL season via an Instagram post shared Monday. The Patriots star cornerback, who’s racked up quite a bit of hardware over the course of his eight seasons in the league, is paying no mind to past achievements as he focuses entirely on the challenge that awaits: Helping guide New England up the proverbial NFL mountain and bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to Foxboro.

Gilmore’s post elicited several reactions from across the NFL, including Ramsey. The Los Angeles Rams corner, who’s not exactly known for gushing over other players, saluted Gilmore, who he believes is bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“🔥🔥 I’m tryna meet you at the Top big bru.. ikno yo Gold Jacket there already,” Ramsey wrote.

Considering what Gilmore already has accomplished and the amount of football he has left, it’s tough to disagree with Ramsey’s sentiment.