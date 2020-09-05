Bills Sign All-Pro Cornerback Tre’Davious White To Massive Extension

Tre’Davious White will remain in the AFC East for a long time.

The All-Pro cornerback has agreed to a four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. White’s $70 million extension will include $55 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He was previously signed for each of the next two seasons, meaning he will be tied to the Bills through the 2025 season. White will become the league’s highest-paid cornerback when his contract begins.

A focal point to the Bills defense under head coach Sean McDermott, White recorded six interceptions in 2019. It tied him for the most in the league with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

White, the No. 27 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has 12 interceptions since entering the NFL, which is the fourth-most during that time.