These NFL Players Getting Cut Could Impact Your Fantasy Football Team

It may be the worst possible way so start your NFL Fantasy Football season.

One day, you draft a running back or wide receiver that you expect to have a big year in that team’s offense. A week later, they’re released by said team and, instead w2looking for a new organization to play for. It’s not a great feeling, but one that’s far too common.

So Saturday, the day NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters to 53 players, your fantasy football team may have taken a hit, too. Now, of course, all owners do their best to stay away from those players, but you never know. After all, while many roster transactions take place to those down the depth chart, and thus players that fantasy owners would never touch, it’s not always the case.

Here are a few of those players who were released by their teams, and could impact your season:

Atlanta Falcons: WR Laquon Treadwell

Maybe you drafted Treadwell in the late rounds while recalling he was a first-round pick in 2016.

Arizona Cardinals: WR Hakeem Butler

Butler was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but behind too many other talented wideouts.

Buffalo Bills: WR Robert Foster, WR Andre Roberts

Foster tallied nearly 600 yards on 27 receptions his rookie season, but the addition of Stefon Diggs shifted both Foster and Roberts down the depth chart.

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, QB Mike Glennon

Were you hoping Fournette would be RB1 or RB2 for your fantasy team? Well, the 2017 first-round was released earlier this week, cleared waivers and has since signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Honestly, probably a welcomed move for fantasy owners.

Las Vegas Raiders: RB Theo Riddick

Riddick left Detroit only to be cut in Las Vegas. You probably wouldn’t have take him until the late rounds anyway, but in a 12- or 14-team league, things do get scarce.

Miami Dolphins: QB Josh Rosen

Admittedly, and similarly to Glennon, you drafted Rosen, who was probably not a top-50 fantasy QB, you deserve what you get.

New England Patriots: RB Lamar Miller, WR Mohamed Sanu

The Patriots could always bring back Miller, but Sanu likely will be headed elsewhere. There undoubtedly were owners hoping he would catch on after seemingly building a relationship with QB Cam Newton.

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Ryan Switzer

While mainly a special teams contributor, Switzer did show some promise during the 2018 season with the Steelers.

Washington Football Team: RB Adrian Peterson

Perhaps Peterson, like Fournette, now will join a team where he’ll be equally as productive. Then again, there were definitely owners hoping the workhorse running back would put up points based solely on touches and the lack of weapons in Washington.

Thumbnail photos via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images