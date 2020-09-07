Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Well, we have a brand new series.

The Boston Celtics won the first two games of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Toronto Raptors, but dropped the next two, including a buzzer-beating loss in Game 3. Consequently, the series now is a best-of-three showdown for the right to advance to the conference finals.

The Celtics and Raptors will square off Monday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble in a pivotal Game 5.

Will Boston reclaim control of the series, or will the defending champions earn a third straight win? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics Game 5 online:

When: Monday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images