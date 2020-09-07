2020 NFL Preview: Six Ways COVID-19 Pandemic Might Affect New Season

Shortened/canceled season

Obviously, this is the biggest one. Most sports leagues that have played during the pandemic have been forced to alter their schedules in some fashion, and the NFL, despite its best efforts, might be headed for a similar fate.

While COVID-19 numbers generally, and relatively, have trended in positive directions in recent weeks, there remain chances of local, national and even global outbreaks. And, as we’ve seen in Major League Baseball, all it might take is an outbreak within an NFL locker room to completely upend a week or two. Plus, health experts around the world long have maintained that the fall and winter seasons could see the worst in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Should their be a suspending, shortening or canceling of the season, it likely would be just the first of many dominoes to fall. What will networks air if there is no football? How much revenue is at stake? What happens to the fees TV networks pay for games? What about fans who pay for live sports? What about all the collective bargaining madness we saw in MLB?

Hopefully, none of these issues will rear their heads.

Roster shuffling

We’re already starting to see some of this around the NFL. Players placed in injured reserve after Saturday’s 53-man roster cutdowns can return after just three weeks, compared to eight weeks in normal seasons. And that only scratches the surface of the new roster rules put in place for what surely will be a unique season.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, unsurprisingly, intends to take full benefit of these new guidelines.

But what if, say, 10 players test positive for COVID-19 two days before a game? Sure, teams could summon players from their practice squads, but those are not endless reservoirs. Moreover, games loaded with inexperienced practice squad players probably won’t produce high quality football, though that’s a sacrifice we all probably should be ready to make at this point.

On a more positive note, this level of uncertainty could create cool storylines, like the Philadelphia Eagles signing 41-year-old Josh McCown as an emergency quarterback.

Fantasy football chaos

Say what you want about fantasy football, but it’s a major part of an NFL season, and needs to be factored into this discussion.

So long as there is an NFL season, there will be a fantasy football season. But if some of the roster roster craziness mentioned in the previous section comes to fruition, fantasy football leagues are going to be a total bleep-show.

Will fantasy service websites give players more roster spots? They probably should, right? What if your best player goes down with a serious case of COVID-19? Maybe you should ascend up the waiver wire order, or something.

If things get weird, this fantasy season will carry a huge asterisk — except according to whoever wins their league, of course.

Saturday games?

The college football season is a totally different topic altogether, but for a moment let’s assume a majority of FBS conferences don’t play. While unlikely, such a scenario could lead to an increase in Saturday NFL games, which usually only happen toward the end of seasons.

We’ll spare you the legal jargon, but just know the NFL is not allowed to schedule games on Saturdays during college football seasons or Fridays during high school football seasons. But if there are no college or high school seasons, then door opens for the NFL to get a short-term waiver and move games to Friday or Saturday. It’s possible.

However, money would be a huge factor. The NFL likely would want additional compensation from TV networks, considering those networks’ ratings surely would be boosted by new NFL games.

Then again, maybe the NFL would realize that games on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays simply would be too much — “pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered,” as Mark Cuban once said.

Playoff bubbles

As the NBA and NHL both have shown, bubbles are the best way to limit COVID-19 cases in sports leagues. But for many reasons — length of season, size of rosters, to name a couple — a bubble is not a viable solution for the NFL’s regular season.

The playoffs might be a different story, though.

The league reportedly is considering playoff bubbles. NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent has left the door open for them, as well. Like many of the situations we’ve discussed, the state of the COVID-19 pandemic likely will dictate the NFL’s course of action, though greedy stubbornness might have a seat the table, as well.

Ultimately, most teams will operate in de facto bubbles this season, and it only makes since to move to the real deal once it becomes tenable.