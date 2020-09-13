Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Bobby Dalbec Back In Starting Nine For Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays are set to square off Sunday in the finale of their four-game series.

Boston took the first game at Tropicana Field, but Tampa responded by taking the next two. The Red Sox will send Martin Perez to the hill as they eye a series split, while the Rays will counter with Charlie Morton.

As for the lineups, rookie slugger Bobby Dalbec, who has six homers in 11 games, will bat sixth and play first base after sitting out Saturday’s game. Michael Chavis will hit behind him and play left field.

Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts both will begin the game on the bench. Yairo Munoz will play right field and bat leadoff.

Here are the full lineups for both teams: