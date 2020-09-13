Seahawks Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks will travel to take on Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons as each team kicks off their respective 2020 campaigns.

There’s plenty of star power in the clash of NFC foes. Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, first-year Falcon running back Todd Gurley will go up against a Seattle defense with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, and that’s just on one side of the ball.

It’s sure to be a good one in Atlanta.

Here’s how to watch Seahawks at Falcons on TV and online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

