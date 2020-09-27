Buccaneers Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch Week 3 NFL Game Online

Tom Brady is set for his third game with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay on Sunday will visit the Denver Broncos for a late-afternoon Week 3 clash at Empower Field. The Bucs last week moved to 1-1 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers, while the injury-riddled Broncos dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Will Brady and the Buccaneers pick up another win? We’ll find out soon enough

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

