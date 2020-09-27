Buccaneers Vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch Week 3 NFL Game Online

Can Brady and the Bucs build upon last week's victory?

Tom Brady is set for his third game with the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay on Sunday will visit the Denver Broncos for a late-afternoon Week 3 clash at Empower Field. The Bucs last week moved to 1-1 with their victory over the Carolina Panthers, while the injury-riddled Broncos dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Will Brady and the Buccaneers pick up another win? We’ll find out soon enough

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

