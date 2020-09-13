Martin Pérez Gets Ball As Red Sox Conclude Season Series Against Rays

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the final time in the 2020 Major League Baseball season Sunday.

Martin Pérez will take the hill for the Boston looking to earn his third win of the season, and build off of two straight solid starts.

The Red Sox are looking for a split in the four-game series against Tampa Bay after winning Thursday, but dropping the last two.

Boston’s season will come to a close two weeks from Sunday on Sep. as they take on the Atlanta Braves. The Sox return home for one more homestand of 2020 starting on Sep. 18 against the New York Yankees.

For more on the season and Sunday’s clash, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live, “presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images