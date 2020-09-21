Celtics Jokingly Settle Game 2 Locker Room Beef During Day Off At Pool

The Boston Celtics had a little beef to settle after their Game 2 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Clearly, the team has patched things up, as evidenced by the C’s big Game 3 win Saturday. And Boston apparently has a good sense of humor about the situation, too.

Enes Kanter on Monday poked fun at his team in a video he posted to Twitter. The Celtics big man decided to take on Marcus Smart (who found himself at the center of the drama) to a poolside battle during Boston’s day off, captioning the clip, “We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool.”

Check it out, via Kanter’s Twitter:

We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool

😂🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNbtXrDwe — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 21, 2020

We love the energy. But, could we refrain from breaking any arms or ankles before Game 4? (Asking for a friend.)

Tip-off for Game 4, by the way, is slated for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images