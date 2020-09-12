Conor McGregor Denies Sexual-Assault, Indecent-Exposure Accusations

Conor McGregor has come out fighting.

The retired UFC superstar “vigorously denies” accusations of sexual assault and indecent exposure, one of his representative told TMZ on Saturday. Police questioned McGregor on Saturday in Corsica, France, after a complaint accused him of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition (also known as indecent exposure).

“Following a complaint filed on Sept. 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” a prosecutor’s office told AFP in a statement.

Police then released him without filing charges against him.

A McGregor representative addressed the accusations in a statement to TMZ.