Conor McGregor Denies Sexual-Assault, Indecent-Exposure Accusations

Conor McGregor has come out fighting.
The retired UFC superstar “vigorously denies” accusations of sexual assault and indecent exposure, one of his representative told TMZ on Saturday. Police questioned McGregor on Saturday in Corsica, France, after a complaint accused him of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition (also known as indecent exposure).
“Following a complaint filed on Sept. 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” a prosecutor’s office told AFP in a statement.
Police then released him without filing charges against him.
A McGregor representative addressed the accusations in a statement to TMZ.
“Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” the rep said. “He has been interviewed and released.”
McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, issued another statement to MMAFighting.com.
“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday,” Attar said.
Additional reported details and established facts about what could be McGregor’s latest legal case surely will emerge in the coming hours and days.
