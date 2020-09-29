CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Named To WNBA’s All-Defensive First Team

Alyssa Thomas made a little personal history Tuesday.

The Connecticut Sun forward has been named to the WNBA’s 2020 All-Defensive First Team. And it isn’t hard to see why.

Thomas led the league in steals (2.0) and was fifth in defensive rebounding (7.2) per game. She was an instrumental piece of Connecticut’s defense, which averaged 79.9 points allowed per game throughout the abbreviated regular season. (That’s good for second-best in the league, by the way.)

This is the first time Thomas earned the nod in her seven-season career. She previously was named to the Second Team twice (2017, 2019).

Thomas received six First Team votes and three Second Team votes for her efforts in 2020, according to the league’s press release. All 12 WNBA head coaches participate in the voting.

Here’s a look at this year’s Defensive First Team:

G: Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm)

G: Betnijah Laney (Atlanta Dream)

F: Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury)

F: Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

C: Elizabeth Williams (Atlanta Dream)

You can check out the full results, including the Second Team voting, here.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images