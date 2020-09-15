CT Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas Named To AP’s All-WNBA Second Team

The Associated Press’ 2020 WNBA Awards are out, and two Connecticut Sun players are being honored for their efforts during the abbreviated regular season.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been named to the AP’s All-WNBA Second Team. Phoenix Mercury guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith as well as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier also made the team.

Bonner led the Sun with 19.7 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting and appeared in all 22 of the Sun’s regular-season games. Thomas was close behind with a second-best 15.5 points per game, though she led the team in rebounds (nine) and assists (4.8) per game.

Bonner averaged the third-most points per game in the league, while Thomas was second in rebounds.

Bonner (twice) and Thomas claimed three of the WNBA’s six Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. The duo combined for 759 of the Sun’s 1,768 points (that’s roughly 43 percent, for anyone counting) on 45.4 percent shooting.

You can check out the AP’s full list of 2020 awards here.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images