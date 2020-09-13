Chicago Cubs’ Alec Mills Throws Second No-Hitter Of 2020 MLB Season

It’s never too late for a good ol’ no-hitter, eh?

Alec Mills was the lucky pitcher this time around, earning just the second no-no of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season Sunday afternoon.

The Cubs right-hander struck out five and walked three in nine hitless innings as Chicago cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

Brewers pinch-hitter Jace Peterson grounded into the final out of the game, and an epic celebration ensued.

Check it out, via MLB: