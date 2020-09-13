Chicago Cubs’ Alec Mills Throws Second No-Hitter Of 2020 MLB Season

It’s never too late for a good ol’ no-hitter, eh?
Alec Mills was the lucky pitcher this time around, earning just the second no-no of Major League Baseball’s 2020 season Sunday afternoon.
The Cubs right-hander struck out five and walked three in nine hitless innings as Chicago cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.
Brewers pinch-hitter Jace Peterson grounded into the final out of the game, and an epic celebration ensued.
Check it out, via MLB:
Awesome stuff, especially for a former college walk-on.
Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito claimed the first no-hitter of the abbreviated season Aug. 25.
