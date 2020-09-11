Red Sox, Rays Both Sit Near Top Of MLB Leader Boards In This Stat

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays sure know how to punch out a batter.

Tampa Bay sits atop the American League standings with 421 strike outs. And the Red Sox aren’t far behind with 409 of their own, good for third place.

The two AL East foes clash Friday night at Tropicana Field in a game that will feature Blake Snell for Tampa Bay and Andrew Triggs for the Sox.

For more on the two squads, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images