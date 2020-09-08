Danica Patrick Shares Stunning Photos, Videos From Lake Powell Vacation

Danica Patrick sure knows how to vacation.

The retired NASCAR star recently joined a group of friends for a trip to Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir that lies on the Colorado River and straddles the border between Arizona and Utah. It’s a pretty great place to visit.

Patrick on Monday shared a gallery of photos and videos from the outing, likely leaving her followers with a serious case of FOMO.

Take a look:

Mars has water!

It’s also known as Lake Powell. 🤪 It just feels like another planet. Its so different and beautiful. Rainbow bridge was cool. 🌈 Being there reminds me how much I love traveling and seeing new lands. 🙌🏼

Patrick’s post didn’t include any further wake surfing videos, like the ones she shared over the weekend.

Also not pictured: ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images