Danica Patrick Kills It In This Wake Surfing Video Before Wiping Out

Danica Patrick is getting pretty good at her new hobby.

The retired NASCAR star posted a video of the weekend of herself wake surfing on Lake Powell, a man-made reservoir that lies on the Colorado River and straddles the border between Utah and Arizona. It’s a super pretty place.

The video shows Patrick staying up on her board for an impressive amount of time before ultimately face-planting on the water.

Take a look:

If you’ve ever wake surfed, you know how difficult it is. So, kudos to Patrick.

She also clearly is better at wake surfing than she is wakeboarding, as evidenced by the second video in this post shared last month:

Many can relate, Danica.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images