Danny Woodhead Shares ‘Absolute Favorite Thing’ About Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick arrived to Wednesday’s press conference looking like he just got done doing yard work.

He rocked a dirty sweatshirt with no sleeves and holes near the collar. And his hair was a complete mess. Classic Bill.

The iffy ensemble predictably sent Twitter into a frenzy, with seemingly everyone chiming in on the Patriots coach’s fashion sense (or lack thereof).

Ross Tucker, a former Patriots lineman who now works as an NFL analyst, even wondered whether other coaches across the league would be scrutinized if they dressed in such a manner.

Danny Woodhead, a former NFL running back who spent parts of three seasons playing for Belichick in New England (2010-12), couldn’t help but admire his former coach’s wardrobe selection.

In fact, Woodhead insisted, in response to Tucker’s tweet, that it’s his “absolute favorite thing” about Belichick.

This is my absolute favorite thing about bill! This may be the exact same thing that he was wearing when i met him when i was signed in 2010. @Patriots @MikeReiss https://t.co/nWy3GLu40h — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) September 24, 2020

Most Patriots fans probably enjoy Belichick’s coaching acumen more than anything else, as it’s led to six Super Bowl titles in New England.

But Belichick’s style — much more toned down than, say, Cam Newton’s — definitely is something to behold.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images