So, who’s the second best team in Florida?

We should find out in short order.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday will host the Miami Dolphins for the Week 3 edition of “Thursday Night Football.” The Dolphins enter the game 0-2, while the Jags stand 1-1 through two games.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 23, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

