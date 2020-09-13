Dodgers Fans Send Astros Message With Plane, Signs Upon Houston’s Arrival

Los Angeles Dodgers fans might not have been able to attend their team’s game against the Houston Astros, but that didn’t stop them from getting their point across.

Dodgers fans took the streets (and to the sky) ahead of Saturday night’s game between the two organizations. As you may recall, the Astros were penalized this offseason for cheating during the 2017 season. Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series that fall.

On Saturday, a plane flew over Dodger Stadium while towing a sign that read, “Houston Cheats Bang Bang.”

A plane with a banner that said "Houston Cheats Bang Bang" flew over Dodger Stadium before the Dodgers-Astros game today. pic.twitter.com/Om8SelCPR8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

And then there were fans who held up signs like “Don’t Steal This Sign Cheaters” while others shouted at the team’s bus or banged drums of their own. (You can watch the video here.)

Dodgers fans were out in full force today to greet the Astros 👀 pic.twitter.com/AyiN1bMtNz — SI MLB (@si_mlb) September 13, 2020

#Dodgers fans turned up outside Dodger Stadium to boo the #Astros team busses as they arrived. Bravo, to the fan who brought the trash can to bang on! pic.twitter.com/pHN58mGaNP — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) September 12, 2020

Well, people don’t forget.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images