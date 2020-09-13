Eagles Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online, On TV

The Washington Football Team are set to begin a new era.

Featuring a new franchise name and logo, Washington will open its season at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup between NFC East rivals. The game will mark the NFL debut of Washington edge rusher Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Will Washington pull off an upset or will the Eagles take care of business? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Washington online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images