NBA Rumors: These Two Teams ‘Frontrunners’ For Giannis Antetokounmpo

You ready for a particularly spicy NBA rumor on a Thursday afternoon?

Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill reported Thursday that the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors currently are the favorites to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to become a free agent after next season. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks currently trail the Heat 2-0 in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Check out this excerpt from Goodwill’s column:

(The Heat) have contained him and shown the soon-to-be two-time Most Valuable Player his biggest warts in a raw but controlled fashion, similar to the job the Toronto Raptors did to him for the last four games in the conference finals last year.

It’s no wonder many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with one observer telling Yahoo Sports “it’s an open secret” within the Orlando bubble.

Miami looks like the perfect mistress with their culture, the ability to morph into different identities at a moment’s notice but yet still feel like a team playing within itself.

Many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Giannis sweepstakes, with one observer telling @YahooSports “it’s an open secret”. Could Giannis be looking at his future in this series?: https://t.co/AVxWpjgEVz pic.twitter.com/8ndt9oVs9Z — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) September 3, 2020

Now that’s a good rumor.

Obviously, there still is plenty of time for the Bucks to prove to Antetokounmpo that they are legitimate, long-term championship contenders. Furthermore, Antetokounmpo, 25, long has insisted he’s not interested in ring chasing or following stars to other teams.

Still, it’s looking like an increasing possibility that one of the most incredible talents the NBA ever has seen could be in a new uniform within a year.

