Here Are Dates, Times For Stanley Cup Final Between Lightning, Stars

And then there were two.

The Dallas Stars will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Final.

Tampa Bay defeated the New York Islanders in overtime in Game 6 on Thursday night, while Dallas took care of the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

YOUR OT HERO, ANTHONY CIRELLI. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9ORlHj2MRD — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 18, 2020

The Stars got a few extra days of rest, but the Lightning will have less than 48 hours until they begin their quest for the Cup.