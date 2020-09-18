Here Are Dates, Times For Stanley Cup Final Between Lightning, Stars

And then there were two.
The Dallas Stars will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay defeated the New York Islanders in overtime in Game 6 on Thursday night, while Dallas took care of the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
The Stars got a few extra days of rest, but the Lightning will have less than 48 hours until they begin their quest for the Cup.
Here is the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Final: (All EST)
Game 1: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Game 2: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.
Game 3: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
Game 4: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET
Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET
Game 6 (if necessary): Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Sept. 30 8 p.m. ET
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images