Here’s Amazing Outfit Cam Newton Wore To Gillette Stadium For Patriots Debut

Cam Newton looked like a million bucks when he arrived at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The New England Patriots quarterback, whose fashion choices are stories unto themselves, teased his first Patriots gameday outfit in a tweet Sunday morning. And, well, let’s just say he delivered on the hype.

Check out this Instagram post from Newton’s production company:

Impressive.

Newton will ring in New England’s post-Tom Brady era when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins. Kick off at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images