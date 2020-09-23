Here’s What Jaylen Brown Believes Is Celtics’ Key To Series Against Heat

The first three games of the 2020 Eastern Conference finals have played out in similar fashion.

The Celtics held double-digit leads in both of their first two games against the Heat only to watch Miami begin to creep back in the third quarter and ultimately complete a comeback. Jimmy Butler and Co. also executed a second-half rally in Game 3, but Boston managed to withstand the surge and pick up its first win of the best-of-seven set.

Better shot selection and more efficient second-half offense helped the C’s earn a victory last Saturday, but buckling down defensively might have been the biggest difference from the first two games of the series. Jaylen Brown certainly believes Boston will need to play with stout defense in order to reach the NBA Finals.

Jaylen Brown: "Being aggressive defensively is going to be the key to the series for us." …



"Defense is what we hang our hat on. It's something I hang my hat on. I think I can take it to another level and I will." — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) September 22, 2020

The Celtics will try to even the series with the Heat on Wednesday night when the Eastern Conference powers meet for Game 4. Tip-off from the NBA’s Orlando bubble is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images