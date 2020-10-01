It Sure Seems Like Astros’ Carlos Correa Doesn’t Know Why People Hate Houston

Carlos Correa must not have got the memo.

The Houston Astros shortstop clapped back at haters Wednesday for something completely unrelated to the original reason of said hating.

“I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Correa told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN. “But what are they going to say now?”

The comments came after Correa and the Astros advanced past the Minnesota Twins in their American League Wild Card series. Houston completed the two-game sweep over Minnesota with a 3-1 victory. That part is true.

And Correa is correct about another thing, too. Many Major League Baseball enthusiasts probably don’t want to see the Astros succeed this postseason.

Where the 26-year-old is incredibly misinformed, though, is thinking the hatred has anything to do with Houston’s 2020 campaign.

Fans around MLB, especially the Los Angeles Dodgers, despise the Astros for the cheating that took place in 2017. Houston was punished for it by MLB this past offseason.

“We’re a solid team,” Correa said, per ESPN. “We play great baseball. We won a series on the road in Minnesota. So what are they going to say now?”

They’re going to say you cheated, Carlos. The exact same thing they said before you advanced past the Twins.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images