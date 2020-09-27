Jets Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

NFL fans soon will learn what happens when a stellar defense meets a lousy offense.

The New York Jets will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in an NFL Week 3 game. The 0-2 Jets have the NFL’s lowest-ranked offense and they can’t afford to deliver another lackluster performance. Meanwhile, the 1-1 Colts boast the NFL’s top-ranked defense, and a win over the Jets will allow Indianapolis to boost their momentum for weeks to come.

Here’s how to watch Jets versus Colts:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images